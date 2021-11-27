UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

