UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 29.4% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 372,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 330,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.99.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILV. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

