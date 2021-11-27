UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,471 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Innoviva worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after buying an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 798,130 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,478,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.92 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

