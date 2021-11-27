UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,000 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40.

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 124.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.