Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Umicore from €62.00 ($70.45) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Umicore in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Umicore stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,137. Umicore has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $17.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

