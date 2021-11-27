Unido EP (UDO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $710,995.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and $710,995.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

