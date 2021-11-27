UniLend (UFT) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. UniLend has a market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00234541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00088691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012295 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

