United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.62

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.62 and traded as low as $27.65. United Bancshares shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

