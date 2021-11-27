United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$110.86 and last traded at C$110.86. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

