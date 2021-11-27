United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

UU opened at GBX 1,095.50 ($14.31) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

