Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $479.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

