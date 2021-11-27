Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

