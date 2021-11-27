Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of Creatd worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the second quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

CRTD opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Creatd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

