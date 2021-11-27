Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 183,753 Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 183,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Impel NeuroPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $998,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $27,233,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

IMPL opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

