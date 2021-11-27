Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,335 Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.46% of Evoke Pharma worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

