Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 22,600 Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Marin Software worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 619.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Marin Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

