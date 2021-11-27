Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $252.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $212.78 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

