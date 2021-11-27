Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

