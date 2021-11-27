Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,785,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 111,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 573,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000.

VONG stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

