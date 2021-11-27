Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$34.89 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

