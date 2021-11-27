VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 603,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

