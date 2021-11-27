VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $7.37 billion and $354.27 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009739 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

