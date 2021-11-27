Velocys’ (VLS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

VLS stock opened at GBX 8.02 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Velocys has a 12 month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.79.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

