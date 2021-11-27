Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

