Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTNR stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.