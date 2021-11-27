Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,249,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 638,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,588 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

