Vicus Capital Takes $310,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

