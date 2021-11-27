Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 2,029.5% in November

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 2,029.5% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,859,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VPER remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,565,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,786,727. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

