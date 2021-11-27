Virtu Financial LLC Has $49,000 Position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNMP stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.22.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

