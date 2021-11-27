Virtu Financial LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,944 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eros STX Global by 62.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eros STX Global by 62.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,041,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,495 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

