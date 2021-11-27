Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 890,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

SB opened at $3.53 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

