Virtu Financial LLC Takes $36,000 Position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 90.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.