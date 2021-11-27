Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of HUGE stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. FSD Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

