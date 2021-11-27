Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

VOR opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

