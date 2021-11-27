Vornado Realty Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,955,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,191,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

