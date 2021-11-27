VouchForMe Market Capitalization Hits $300,364.83 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00232000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

