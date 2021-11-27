W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.47 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

