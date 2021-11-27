Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 62,415 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 3.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $41,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

