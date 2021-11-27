Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 47.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 42.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of HCC opened at $21.30 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

