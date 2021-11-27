WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $359.29 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $359.29 million and approximately $75.66 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00060719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00101694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.02 or 0.07395297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,208.57 or 0.99772616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

