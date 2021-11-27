WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

