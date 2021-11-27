WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

