Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $28.96 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,155 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $28,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

