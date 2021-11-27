Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 72,261 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $399.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.55 and a 200-day moving average of $360.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

