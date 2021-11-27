WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 45,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.