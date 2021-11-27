WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 45,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.68.
WEED Company Profile
