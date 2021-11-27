WELL (WELL) Price Hits $0.14

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. WELL has a market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $29,730.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WELL has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00233280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00088967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

