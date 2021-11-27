Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 91,659 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.