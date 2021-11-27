Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 377.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perficient were worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $134.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

