Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,134 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EnerSys by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in EnerSys by 105,427.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 44.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EnerSys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

