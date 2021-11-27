Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Acuity Brands worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $210.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.